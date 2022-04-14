ENID, Okla. — A new department store is coming to Enid soon, city and Enid Regional Development Alliance representatives have confirmed.
Burkes Outlet will go in the old United Supermarket location on 4110 W. Garriott. Bealls is the parent store of Burkes Outlet.
“Customers can find brand name apparel and accessories for the entire family at up to 70% off other stores prices everyday,” the company states on its website, burkesoutlet.com. “In addition most stores carry shoes, home furnishings, gifts, and toys.”
Job openings for store manager, supervisor and associate positions have been posted on Bealls’ corporate website November 2021.
Corporate developers have not returned repeated phone calls for information about an opening date and store hours.
Bealls started The Outlet in 1987, according to the website, and the Burkes name was introduced to the store in Bay Minette, Ala., in 1998.
Burkes Outlet currently has 11 stores in Oklahoma, according to the company website, in Altus, Ardmore, Bartlesville, Chickasha, Claremore, Duncan, Durant, McAlester, Muskogee, Okmulgee and Poteau.
Speculation on what the store could be has been ongoing since the fall after the building was bought and renovations began.
Jumbo Foods, through its same-named investments company, had owned the building since March 2021, acquiring it from an investment company after it’d been sold by the United owners for $1.35 million the year before, according to the Garfield County Assessor’s summary on the property.
The special warranty deed was then sold in July last year for $2 million to Texas-based Collins Investment Trust.
