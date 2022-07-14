ENID, Okla. — Burkes Outlet is officially open.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning to celebrate the long-awaited department store at 4110 W. Garriott.
Store manager Pamela Hernandez said the Enid Burkes employs 30 people, including full- and part-time positions.
“We have been working on opening this store for about a year,” Hernandez said. “We have had the building for over a year, and it took us about a half of a year to get it set up, organized and cleaned. We are excited to be here.”
Ribbon-cutting attendees and customers browsed the new store and entered drawings for a gift card.
First-time customers wandered through the store looking at brand-name men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, shoes ands other accessories.
The store also includes handbags; backpacks; luggage; bedding, including sheets, pillows and mattress pads; bathroom accessories, including towels, bath rugs and shower curtains; home decor, including wall decor, candles, pillows, candles, floral arrangements, rugs, throw blankets and window curtains; kitchen items, including bakeware cookware, food preparation items, grilling utensils and kitchen linens; pet supplies; and electronics.
“This is my first time here today,” customer Linda Mehlig said. “They have a lot of things I like. It’s a really good shopping place for Enid. We needed something like this. I love the purses. They are at an amazing price.”
Regular store hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.