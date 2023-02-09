Members of the Wednesday Morning Bible Study group at the Burgundy Place Residence received their certificates this week for completing a one-year study of the Bible.
Instructor Jerry Galbreath led the study group through the Bible in one year. They studied all 66 books, one book at a time, starting Jan. 5, 2022.
Those who received their certificates were Patsy Bottom, Louise Rapp, Diana Allen, Harry Martin, Doug Swanson, Brenda Rambin, Stephen Kerns, Harriett Dupus and Annie Galbreath. Several members said they loved the study group, stating they are much like “brothers and sisters.”
Allen said she moved in close to a year ago for a month due to health reasons, then decided to stay. She said she has enjoyed the class.
Kerns, a retired recreational therapist, has lived in Burgundy House for seven months. “I love this group and this is the best place to live,” she said.
Dupus taught special education in Enid Public Schools for 30 years and said she loved studying the class and being retired. “Teaching is very hard,” she said.
Doug Swanson is in the group and probably best known for playing the piano at the Sage Room, a once-popular restaurant in Enid. He often entertains everyone at Burgundy Place playing songs on the grand piano.
Galbreath is a retired pastor at University Place Christian Church and a former instructor at Northern Oklahoma College Enid. He said residents will continue a study of devotional-scriptural passages on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
