Happy Holidays market watchers. With Thanksgiving week upcoming, I think we can officially kick off the holiday season.
It seems many others are also in the mood with plenty of early decorators. Perhaps the best example is the world’s largest fresh-cut Christmas tree that found its way back to Enid, Oklahoma, for the second consecutive year arriving this past week from California. This year’s fir is even taller at 140-foot and compares to the Rockefeller Center tree in New York at 77 feet high. This is literally putting Enid on the map.
The ice skating rink next to the tree is now open and the lighting of this amazing sight will be the day after Thanksgiving. So, make plans to make your way to Enid this holiday season to celebrate the holiday with family and friends.
Well, it’s beginning to feel a lot like the holidays with freezing temperatures this last week and our first snow of the year. Winter wheat planting is all but completed with a few farmers still deciding to plant after soybeans and sesame due to wheat prices.
Yes, KC and Chicago wheat futures closed lower on the week, but managed to hold the most recent Nov. 10 lows even after much talk this week of the 120-day extension of the Black Sea grain corridor. July 2023 KC futures closed the week above $9.11, and I believe it will hold the $9, 100-day moving average. While that was the news that helped turn markets lower this week, it is curious that we’ve not really seen formal confirmation from Russia that the deal was indeed renewed. U.N. and Ukrainian officials have made such statements that managed to turn wheat lower, but I wonder if we are yet to see rhetoric out of Russia that suggests otherwise if their demands are not fully met.
The so far unclaimed and unidentified missiles that landed in Poland this past week are cautiously being investigated, as such attack on an E.U. and NATO country would be the trigger in a war that has up to now evaded meaningful global engagement.
Republicans officially took back majority in the U.S. House of Representatives this week ,while the Democrats maintain control of the Senate. Trump has announced his bid for the 2024 presidency. The next two years are going to unfortunately see plenty of political division and more uncertainty for markets.
The recent rebound in equity markets has been impressive, but came to a halt this week trading sideways. We are near, but yet to break the mid-August highs, and I would be surprised if we do. The next FOMC meeting takes place Dec. 13-14. With the threat of higher interest rates looming over markets, bad news is good news. As in, slower job growth and inflation ease market anxiety of continued aggressive tightening. We saw this in the last inflation read followed by a rebound in equities.
This has added support to the cattle markets though volatility remains high. Friday’s USDA Cattle-on-Feed report leaned bullish with October placements lower than expected and, in fact, the lowest on record for that month. Nov. 1 on-feed numbers were as expected as were October marketings. Feeder and fat cattle futures contracts rallied Friday, continuing on Thursday’s strength and closed above key moving averages. November feeder futures and options cash settled Thursday settling at $175.850. I believe we will see a continuation of this rally into next week as we often do ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Ag markets will be closed on Thursday, with energy markets having an early close at 1:30 p.m. We saw enhanced volatility in crude oil and natural gas contracts this week. Crude’s selloff during Friday’s session followed by a strong retracement into the close looks encouraging on the long side as also suggests the weekly chart. Natural gas continues its choppy rally, and colder weather ahead could see $7 and beyond in the near future. These higher energy costs will increase the price of fuel as well as fertilizers and could pressure stocks.
The recent U.S. dollar weakness has been supportive of grain futures, but stabilized this week after reaching mid-August lows near 105.00. Monday’s action will be important for direction with Friday’s chart setting up an inside day. The movement of the U.S. dollar will be important to sustain any rally in wheat in particular, but corn and soybeans as well.
U.S. soybean sales this week were significantly above expectations, while corn was right in line and wheat sales were at the lower end of expectations. Having said this, I’m still beginning to get somewhat optimistic on wheat at these levels with much of the news now seemingly priced into the market. Pakistan announced intentions to import wheat this week and Egypt is back in the market after canceling its tender last week. Major rains in Australia are continuing to bring concerns about quality despite a larger crop. Shortages in Argentina due to drought are cause for concern that export restrictions could be instituted. The situation in the Black Sea will remain the key wild card. As temperatures drop and energy demands in Europe and elsewhere become more critical, tensions will likely rise further. The wheat market will be the main contract to trade Black Sea tensions. Corn and soybeans will start trading South American weather to a greater degree in the coming months. Chart gaps still remain below for soybeans and above and below for corn.
December wheat and corn options expire this Friday and then we will be rolling to the March. Consider rolling to the March from the December as early as you can to avoid taking excess risk on the spread. Give me a call for strategies to trade these key events coming up before year’s end and get a plan for 2023.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
