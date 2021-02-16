Enid News & Eagle
Stride Bank Center and Chisholm Trail Expo Center have teamed to bring Enid Ultimate Challenge Xtreme Bulls to Chisholm Trail Expo Center on March 27.
The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. All seating will be socially distanced.
Tickets are $35, $25 and $19. Tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. Fans can order tickets by calling (855) TIX-ENID, visiting StrideBankCenter.com or in the Stride Bank Center administration offices on the second floor of Convention Hall. Sponsorship opportunities also are available.
“With the limited socially distanced capacity at the Stride Bank Center, this was another great opportunity to partner with the Chisholm Trail Expo Center,” said Kevin Boryczki, Spectra general manager at Stride Bank Center. “By hosting PRCA Xtreme Bulls at the Chisholm Trail Expo Center, we are able to get to a capacity where we won’t have to turn any fans away and still host the event in a safe, socially distanced environment.”
A ticket pre-sale is set for 10 a.m. Thursday. The pre-sale code is BULLS.
This event will consist of a long round of 30 bull riders, followed by a short round featuring the top 10 contestants. All money earned at this event will go toward the PRCA point standings and the chance for these bull riders to compete at the PRCA World Finals in Las Vegas in December and the Xtreme Bulls World Finals in Washington on Labor Day weekend.
