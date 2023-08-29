ENID, Okla. — The American Bull Fighting event that had been scheduled for Oct. 21, 2023, at Chisholm Trail Expo Center has been canceled.
"The promotor has some ongoing health issues," Nichole Forbes, marking manager for Stride Bank Center, said in a release issued Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. "The promotor and Stride Bank Center feel it is best to cancel the event to allow him to recover, and wish him a speedy recovery and will keep him in our thoughts."
Tickets purchased through stridebankcenter.com will be refunded within 30 days, she said, and organizers hope to bring the event to Enid next year.
American Bull Fighting is a style of bullfighting developed in American rodeo. The style was developed by the rodeo clowns who protect bull riders from being trampled or gored by a loose bull. Freestyle bullfighting is a 70-second competition in which the bullfighter (rodeo clown) avoids the bull by means of dodging, jumping and use of a barrel. The bullfighter is then scored points based on his performance.
