ENID, Okla. — Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., currently located in Westgate Plaza, soon will move to Sunset Plaza in part of the old Hastings building on the north end of the plaza.
The shoe store has been in its current location for more than 20 years, and the larger location will more than double the capacity for the store. Jason Martin, who took over as owner of the Enid store on July 1 after the retirement of Scott Crowley, owned the Brown’s location in Woodward for the past eight years.
He said when he took over the Enid location, one of the first things he knew needed to happen was to move to a larger space.
“We’ve loved being here. The only thing is, we’ve been very fortunate and we’ve grown,” Martin said. “And we need more space. It’s going to be great. We’ll be able to expand on what we have and also bring in some new stuff have at the room to bring in currently.”
The new location will be 8,000 square feet, with the current location being a little more than 3,000 square feet. Carpet is being laid and display shelving soon will be added, and the goal for the new location to be open is Sept. 5, but if needed would be shortly after that date.
Martin said he and his family were excited to move to Enid, as he met his wife in Enid about 13 years ago. He said that location on Garriott is a busy part of town, and a location that will continue to serve well for the store.
“That other center is just going to give us a little more room, good parking and more room for displaying stuff,” Martin said. “It’s just being able to lay out our product in a shoppable manner to display stuff how we really want to. Here it’s hard, there’s not really room. We just have to stack everything. Over there, we’re going to be able to display it properly.”
Brown’s Shoe Fit is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday.
Martin also said that with Boot Barn moving in next door, it will be beneficial for both businesses. Boot Barn will occupy another part of the former Hastings building, and sells cowboy boots and hats, Western wear and home decor. Boot Barn is advertising jobs for key holders, full time and part time, as well as retail inventory control specialists and assistant store managers. Go to careers.bootbarn.com, and under the careers tab search Enid for more information or to apply.
