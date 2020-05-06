ENID, Okla. — The Oklahoma state Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointments of Stan Brownlee and Jami Groendyke to serve on the Northern Oklahoma College Board of Regents.
Groendyke and Brownlee, both from Enid, were confirmed on appointments carried by Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington.
Brownlee was reappointed to serve another five-year term, while Groendyke will serve a one-year term, replacing Chad Dillingham who accepted an appointment to the Oklahoma Wildlife Commission.
The terms begin July 1, and both will be sworn in at the NOC Board of Regents meeting on July 22.
“Stan Brownlee has been serving NOC with distinction,” said NOC President Cheryl Evans. “His business acumen and insight have been beneficial in many critical decisions these past years. I am pleased that he will continue working on behalf of Northern students.”
“I am looking forward to working with Jami Groendyke on the board,” Evans added. “As a Northern alumna, she already believes in the mission of NOC. She brings a fresh perspective to our board, and I know that her participation will be valuable.
“We will miss Chad Dillingham on the board," Evans said. "His leadership has been extremely effective on behalf of the NOC family. However, we know that his new role with the Wildlife Department is important to the state too and that he will be successful there as well.”
Groendkye, an Enid real estate appraiser originally from Claremore, is a 2003 graduate of Northern Oklahoma College, earning an associate degree from NOC Enid. She later earned a Bachelor’s Degree in exercise science from the University of Oklahoma in 2005. She currently serves as a trustee to the Northern Oklahoma College Foundation with a term ending June 30.
Brownlee is a retired businessman from Enid. After earning an accounting degree from the University of Central Oklahoma, Brownlee started his career as an accountant in 1968. He worked more than three decades in accounting as a partner in Randall, Brownlee, Donehue and Co., then with BKD after a merger in 1996.
After retiring in 2002, he was a personal asset manager for Harold Hamm until 2011. He works with many nonprofit organizations, serving as a mentor for local children since 1987. Brownlee was appointed by Gov. Mary Fallin in 2015 to a five-year term as a member of the NOC Board of Regents.
Northern Oklahoma College, the state’s first public community college, is a multi-campus, land-grant institution that provides high quality, accessible, and affordable educational opportunities and services which create life-changing experiences and develop students as effective learners and leaders within their communities in a connected, ever changing world.
For information about Northern Oklahoma College, call (580) 628-6200 or go to http://www.noc.edu/.
