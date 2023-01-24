The service for Athena Brownfield, the 4-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier this month from Cyril, will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Stride Bank Center.

The service also will be livestreamed by accessing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzoywYIxq2g.

The service will be open to the public, but cameras will not be allowed inside at the request of the funeral organizer.

According to Brownfield’s obituary, which was posted by Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service and Cremation Directors, Sen. Roger Thompson will officiate.

