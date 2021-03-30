The city of Enid will have to find another way into the run-down Broadway Tower after its owners failed to appear at a code hearing Monday morning.
Code Department staff were unable to ask property owners Johnny and Dana Peart, with B.H. Tower LLC, if they would board up broken windows on the second floor of an adjoining two-story building, Assistant City Manager Scott Morris said.
On March 19, city property inspector Brenda Gaspar and City Clerk Alissa Lack had provided a required 10-day notice of the private dilapidation hearing. Notice letters were posted on all buildings owned by B.H. Tower LLC from 114-124 E. Broadway.
Morris said the next step would be contractors entering the property and boarding up the windows themselves, or doing so from the outside.
Lack then will file a lien with the county clerk to keep possession of the property until payments are made for the repairs, as under city code.
But City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the city has no way to get in touch with the owners, who live out of state and purchased the 15-story tower and its adjoining buildings in 2012 when they lived in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The Pearts bought the deed for $250,000 after it failed to sell at auction, and the property is currently valued at over $500,000.
The city does not intend to demolish the nearly 100-year-old historic tower, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, Gilbert said Tuesday, instead preferring the Pearts either renovate the existing building or sell it to a willing buyer.
“That would be ideal,” Gilbert said.
Plans never came to fruition to renovate the tower and reopen it as a boutique hotel with retail stores, a lounge and some office space. Broadway Tower has 165 parking spaces, and there are 3,300 square feet per floor.
