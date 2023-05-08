The Oklahoma Broadband Office is hosting statewide broadband listening tour, which will be in Enid Thursday, May 11.
The event will take place from 4:30-8 p.m. at the Enid and Garfield County Public Library.
The "Let's Get Digital: Oklahoma Broadband Tour" will make stops in 16 communities to gather public input on local internet needs. This feedback will be used to develop a five-year plan for Oklahoma to better connect the entire state.
For questions regarding the broadband listening tour, email or call MJ Barton, Tribal & Programs Outreach Manager, at mj.barton@broadband.ok.gov or (405) 517-2393.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.