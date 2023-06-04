ENID, Okla. — The Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center has long provided a historical perspective of Oklahoma history in a way that is tangible for those who visit.
Through buildings on the property that are original and more than 100 years old and through its History Alive! program, the museum provides a learning experience that is memorable for families who take in what the museum has to offer.
History Alive! takes place on the first and third Saturday of each month, with instructors in period dress and opportunities to learn about the more unknown aspects of Oklahoma history.
Madi Wilson, who started at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center last summer after graduating from Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, is from Enid and grew up attending the museum. She said it is something that has come full circle for her.
“I tell people all the time, I teach in the schoolhouse now and when we have field trips, I’m a school marm,” Wilson said. “But I came in the fourth grade, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, the schoolhouse was built in 1896 and in service until 1947, I know I don’t look that old but I actually attended school here.’ And then I get to tell them about our fourth graders that get to come here and dress up.”
She said working at the Cherokee Strip Heritage Center is a good chance for her to combine what she studied in college into one job.
“It’s been a lot of fun. I’ve gotten to meet so many people from all over the place,” Wilson said. “I’ve gotten to be involved in all kinds of events and programming. I love it here, I really do. I have my bachelor’s in history and my minor in theater, so living history is the perfect combo. I’ve really enjoyed it, I work with a lot of great people and we have great volunteers.”
Michael Rickman, who worked as a doctor in Enid for more than 30 years, has been a volunteer at the museum for the past seven years and has previously served as president of its board of trustees. He provides a history lesson on the medical practice at the turn of the century during the Land Run, which came naturally to him after many years as a doctor. Rickman said History Alive! provides attendees a chance to learn about local history, something many people in the area aren’t keenly aware of.
“During the elementary years is where it is, along third and fourth grade. And I’m not sure how much a third-grader retains about dead people and such,” Rickman said. “So a lot of the people that grew up around here really know very little about the history of Oklahoma in general. I think Oklahoma history is so fascinating, because if you draw a diagonal line basically from the Northeast corner to the Southwest corner, you have two different groups of people. You had the Indian nations and tribes that were generally forcibly moved and so that was considered Indian Territory. And where all these Land Runs were, that was considered Oklahoma territory. And how those two came together to make a state was really fascinating.”
Rickman said members on both sides of his family took part in the Land Run, which gave him an appreciation for that aspect of Oklahoma history, especially keeping that legacy alive
“One of the things that I felt was important to continue making people aware of that legacy,” Rickman said. “This was one of several land runs that occurred in Oklahoma. But it took hardy people to survive. A lot of people just couldn’t take it, so within year they just packed up their wagon and left. The man who had claimed the quarter section just south of our family spot wasn’t there even a year. He said, ‘I’ll sell you my land for a team of horses and a wagon.’ And he was out of there.”
Melissa Grice has worked at the Cherokee Strip Heritage Center in Enid since last August, and is a school marm at the Cherokee Strip Museum in Perry. She said she used to be a Civil War re-enactor, and while homeschooling her kids, would take them to re-enactments, which she said allowed them to learn the history in a more tangible way. She said providing educational experiences for kids in different perspective provides a better learning experience.
“I think the best way to teach history to children is to bring it to life for them,” Grice said. “So when I’m in costume and I’m showing artifacts or a building, or I’m teaching in the little one-room schoolhouse in Perry, it just brings it to life for them. It’s so real for them, and that’s very important for them to be able to relate to history in that way. As a real part of our culture today. Our past is very much a part of our culture today.”
