BILLINGS, Okla. — Thirty years ago, the Billings Wheat Country Festival was in its heyday as the community witnessed a rebirth of historic pride approaching the centennial of the Land Run of 1893. These days, the 90s mean something different to the group of community leaders who oversaw the early years of the annual event.
A handful of those leaders, now approaching or in their 90s, were honored as parade marshals and “90-plus years young” attendees to head the march down Main Street during this small town’s 32nd annual celebration.
“It brings back memories,” said Jack Graves. “You get to see people you haven’t seen for years.”
One of those friends for Graves was Wilfred “Willie” Waggoner, who was second parade marshal behind 99-year-old H.B. Evans during the festival Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
“You remember when we used to play basketball together?” Graves asked.
“Now that’s been so damn long ago, no one remembers what basketball is,” Waggoner fired back.
“Well, Willie, it may have been a long time ago, but didn’t take us long to get here, did it?”
Back in their youth, the idea of social media was gathering downtown on Saturday nights, hardly any place to park, and watching the one TV in town through the drugstore window, and “everyone just sat around and visited,” Bertha Hostetler said.
As they aged into their 50s and 60s, they stepped up to create a celebration that would not only honor the heritage of the community and its residents but 100 years of pioneering spirit as the centennial of the land run approached.
“That was a good year,” Evans remembered. “And we wanted to celebrate the harvest the good Lord gave us.”
Several harvests, some better than others, have gone by in the years since, and while there have been a lot of changes to the small town, Billings maintains its community spirit, as evidenced from 30-plus years of the annual festival.
The mission now is much the same as it was when it started, said Mary Lou Foltz, 94, who rode with the others at the head of the festival parade Saturday.
“It’s one time we have people come to town,” she said, “and we hope they find something they like so they’ll come back again.”
Billings Wheat Country Festival also allows the town of 483 residents to add to and even double its population for the day, said Candy Oller, festival chairwoman.
Attendance ranges in the hundreds, with friends, family and area residents coming in for the day to watch the parade and local entertainment, peruse the dozens of craft booths and food vendors and participate in games and the carnival-like atmosphere of the small-town celebration.
Another attraction at the festival late Saturday morning, at least for one of the 90+ members, was at the fire station.
“Hi, I’m Delbert. I belong to her,” said Delbert Foltz, gesturing to his wife of 73 years, Mary Lou, sitting across the table. While Delbert was one of those who stepped up and started the festival 30-plus years ago, on this particular Saturday morning he believed he was “too old to stay and watch them,” adding with a twinkle in his eye that “there’s a ballgame coming on.”
When asked if it was in Texas, where the University of Oklahoma Sooners were playing the University of Texas in the Red River Rivalry, he nodded his head.
“I think I’ll sneak on over to the fire station,” Delbert said. “I hear they have a big screen to watch TV.”
Offering something for everyone, even for the sports fans, the festival also provides fundraising for Billings Public Schools students, who work as runners, monitor booths and operate concessions, Oller said.
But the main focus, as it was when it began all those years ago, is promoting the town and bringing its residents together.
“We’re a pretty close-knit community, anyway,” Oller said.
“It started like a tourism thing to get people to come to town,” she said. “We’re just trying to keep it going.”
It’s the younger generation that will determine the future of the celebration — and small, rural communities like Billings — as a whole, Hostetler said.
Foltz said they had a “real strong, core group” that did just that in the 1990s.
“They started it,” Oller said, “and we just want to keep it going.”
