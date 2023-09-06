ENID, Okla. — Bri-Steel Manufacturing, a Canadian-based manufacturer of seamless steel pipes has been refitting the former GEFCO building in Enid, 2215 S. Van Buren, over the past few months to be its second plant in North America.
Neil Rasmussen, president of Bri-Steel, said the refitting process has gone fairly well, as some minor glitches have created small delays but hasn't put the company off its track to be fully operational toward the end of October.
Rasmussen said equipment has been arriving at the facility, which will produce seamless steel piping from 12 inches up to 36 inches that are 3 inches thick. It will make carbon steel and alloy steel pipes, with plans to explore higher-yield piping in the following year. Hiring for certain positions, such as maintenance workers has started, with the plan to hire the production crew toward the end of next month.
"It's going along and progressing good. We're not too far off schedule here," Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen said jobs currently open have been posted on Indeed, and there are plans for a job fair to be held around the time of all the equipment being installed at the facility. He said Bri-Steel has committed to more than 80 employees for its first year, and then has a goal of having more than 100 jobs in coming years. Once the plant has been operational for some time, supplemental equipment will then be added to the site, which will then require additional production employees.
Rasumussen said there has been a lot of interest from those in the Enid community about job openings.
"Since I put up the sign out front with my phone number on it, I probably get five to seven people calling me ever day asking when we are hiring and how they can apply," he said. "We're getting some pretty good response from people, which is a positive for us that there's that much interest."
He said the whole facility isn't being utilized yet, with equipment to take up about half the space of the main facility and other buildings on the site to be filled as more equipment is installed. He said the whole facility will be utilized once the company reaches its desired size for production.
With this being the second plant in North America for Bri-Steel, it is giving the plant an international presence. Rasmussen said he hopes Bri-Steel can continue to sustain the growth it is experiencing.
"It will give us more of an opportunity to expand our capabilities and capacities. We're going to have a major growth spurt here in the next year here with the opening of this facility," Rasmussen said. "We're experiencing some good growth and support with our existing plant, so it's pretty exciting right now to be a part of it. We're in a growth cycle where everybody's kind of flat right now, so it's going to be interesting to see if we can sustain this through the flat time and catch the next upcycle, which I believe we will."
Rasmussen said the Enid community has been welcoming and pleasant to work with, which he said is an area that fits exactly what they were looking for from a company production standpoint and the community standpoint.
"The city people have been great, the mayor's office has been great and everybody's been very welcoming," he said. "It's pretty exciting. We're doing something pretty historic here. In a business of making steel pipe, it will be the first time that these products have ever been made in the United States. We're doing a certain size of the pipes that have never been able to be produced here before in history before, and all that's happening in Enid, which is pretty cool."
Rasmussen said anybody who is interested in working for Bri-Steel can send applications to jobs@bri-steel.com, even if a person is not particularly interested in a job currently posted. He said people can submit their applications to get their names in the hat for when the rest of the jobs begin to open up.
For more information on Bri-Steel, visit bri-steel.com.
