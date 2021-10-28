Oklahoma Executions Stays

This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows John Marion Grant. A federal appeals court has granted a stay of execution for two Oklahoma inmates who were scheduled to receive lethal injections in the coming weeks. A three-member panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit issued the stays Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, for death row inmates John Marion Grant and Julius Jones.

McALESTER, Okla. — A Supreme Court ruling Thursday afternoon lifted a stay on Oklahoma's first execution in nearly seven years set just hours away.

"The application to vacate the stays of execution entered by the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit on October 27, 2021, presented to Justice Kavanaugh and by him referred to the Court, is granted," the order states.

John Marion Grant, 60, was convicted for the 1998 killing of a prison cafeteria worker and is set for lethal injection at 4 p.m. Thursday at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

He is set to be the state’s first execution since January 2015 when a series of controversies led to a moratorium.

This is a developing story.

