McALESTER, Okla. — Family members of a slain 3-year-old said the boy's killer gave a sincere apology from the gurney before his execution Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
Richard Stephen Fairchild in his final statement at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester expressed remorse and apologized to the family of Adam Broomhall — the 3-year-old he was convicted of killing in 1993 while beating and holding his body to a furnace before throwing him into a table.
Fairchild, who turned 63 Thursday, said he lived with the regret of killing the child for 29 years and noted Broomhall would have turned 34 that day, according to witnesses.
"I feel like that remorse was finally sincere," said Michael Hurst, Broomhall's uncle.
"He finally showed compassion this time," said Brandi Anthony, Broomhall's aunt.
Court records state Fairchild was intoxicated after drinking all day with the boy’s mother at a Del City residence when Broomhall woke up crying and had wet the bed.
Investigators determined the child died from blunt force trauma, including four to six strikes to the head and another 26 blows to the body.
Hurst said Broomhall's family became estranged after his death, but he hopes closure will bring healing.
"Our long journey for justice has finally arrived," Hurst said. He thanked victim's advocates and the Oklahoma Attorney General's office for their support.
"This does not bring Adam back to his family and nothing can fill the void left by the loss of a loved one," Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor said of the execution in a release.
Three people attended the execution for Fairchild, according to media witnesses.
Sean Murphy, of the Associated Press, said officials read a death warrant at 10:08 a.m. and Fairchild gave a nearly 2-minute final statement.
A spiritual adviser rubbed Fairchild's foot through the process and the man started to exhale heavily from the gurney at 10:12 a.m.
Media witnesses said Fairchild was declared unconscious at 10:16 a.m. and his breathing stopped in the next two minutes before an official announced the time of death at 10:24 a.m.
Steven Harpe, who was appointed Oklahoma's prisons director in October, said his first time overseeing the execution protocol went without complications.
The U.S. Supreme Court denied Fairchild's application for a stay of execution on Thursday, and Oklahoma's parole board denied Fairchild clemency with a 4-1 vote last month.
Defense attorneys wrote in a clemency petition this year that Fairchild suffered abuse as a child and his brain disease was accelerated with alcohol and substance abuse. Attorneys said he suffered significant brain damage from repeated head traumas as an amateur boxer.
A psychiatrist examined Fairchild before his trial, reporting the man had "severe organic brain syndrome, acute and chronic in nature" and it was his opinion that Fairchild "did not formulate the intent to kill the boy," according to the petition.
A neuropsychologist examined Fairchild on multiple occasions since 2002 and diagnosed him with a physically damaged brain.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections records show Fairchild suffered from delusions in 2014 — that he believed his family controlled his execution date and he was going to inherit millions of dollars after several family members died.
“We shouldn't have to hold up signs on the road that say ‘Don't Kill the Mentally Ill’ and ‘Stop Executing Veterans,’" said the Rev. Don Heath, chairperson of Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, in a release. "This is the fourth person with mental illness and brain damage that the State has executed in 2022. No end is in sight."
Fairchild is the seventh person executed since Oklahoma ended a nearly seven-year moratorium on the death penalty in October 2021.
Oklahoma plans to conduct nearly two dozen more executions scheduled through December 2024.
John Hanson is scheduled to be executed Dec. 15, but Oklahoma sued the U.S. Bureau of Prisons for custody of the man after BOP denied transfer of the inmate ahead of his scheduled lethal injection.
Richard Glossip's execution is scheduled for Feb. 16, 2023 after the state's criminal appeals court denied his second request for a new trial.
