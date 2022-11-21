ENID, Okla. — An Enid resident and retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel announced Monday his intent to run for the Ward 2 city commissioner seat.
According to a press release, Doug Boyle plans to file as a candidate for the Enid City Commission position once the filing period opens in December.
“I was first stationed in Enid in 2002. After three tours in Iraq, I requested to be stationed at Vance Air Force Base and moved back in 2009,” Boyle said in the release. “Our family chose Enid to raise our family and retire because there is nowhere else like it.”
In 2000, Boyle graduated from Phillips University and joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He served as a Marine instructor pilot at Vance as part of an exchange program and ultimately decided to transition to the Air Force Reserve in 2014.
The release states Boyle served the nation for 22 years and retired earlier this year.
Boyle and his wife Fern have enjoyed raising their six children in Enid, according to the release. Their family is active in the Enid community and in Garriott Road Church of Christ, where Boyle serves as an elder.
He continues to support the mission at Vance as a civilian simulator instructor, the release states.
“Just as I have served to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, I want to continue in the same manner by protecting and defending the family values, freedoms and rights we all hold dear here in Enid,” Boyle said in the release. “That is why I have chosen to run for Ward 2 City Commissioner.”
For more information about Boyle’s campaign, visit https://www.BoyleforWard2.com.
The filing period for the Ward 2 office, as well as for Wards 1 and 5 and the office of mayor, begins at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, and ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Candidates for the office of mayor must be a registered voter, at least 25 years old and have been an Enid resident for two years preceding the election.
Candidates for the commissioners’ office have the same requirements as the office of mayor, with the addition of having been a resident of the ward they seek to represent at the time of their candidacy and election.
The general election will be Feb. 14, 2023, and if no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes cast, a runoff election will take place April 4, 2023.
