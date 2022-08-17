ENID, Okla. — A child was taken to the hospital after the bicycle he was riding crashed into a vehicle at 6th and Randolph.
Around 1:38 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, a boy younger than 13 years old, was riding a bicycle south on 6th when he crashed into the driver's side of a truck going east on Randolph, Enid Police Department Office Geoffrey McBride said.
The driver of the truck stayed on scene, and the boy, who was responsive when first responders arrived, was transported by Life EMS to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center with what appeared to be a broken leg, McBride said.
This story will be updated as more information is obtained.
