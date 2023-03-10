The Cimarron Council Boy Scouts of America Annual Car Show is set for Saturday, March 25, at the Garfield County Fairgrounds, 111 W. Purdue.
The show is open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and cars will be located both inside and outside. The show is sponsored by the Antique Car Club Enid Region.
The event will include Scout demonstrations, concession stand lunch, music and more. Door prizes and judging are available for participants.
Judging will include two categories: stock, cars and trucks and customized cars, truck, hot rods and rat rods.
Two special cars will be on display, including a 1916 Monroe and a 1918 Geronimo.
Registration is 8-10:30 a.m.; judging 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Admission is free
