The ladies at Happy Little Clothing Co. — (from left) Baylee Johnson, Jordan Wymore holding baby Dallas, Maddie McCartney, Macy Whiteaker with son Hunter and Bekki Ashlock — pose outside of their new store on 124 N. Independence on Friday. (Kat Jeanne / Enid News & Eagle)

ENID, Okla. — The Happy Little Clothing Co. joined the Oktoberfest festivities hosting the store's grand reopening downtown on Friday.

Owner Macy Whiteaker opened the store in March, but quickly outgrew the store within three months. She moved downtown to the new store on 124 N. Independence to have more space.

The store's reopening event Friday evening featured a  come-and-go event to show off the new store and welcome new patrons.

“We are excited to be downtown,” Whiteaker said. "I want to see Enid grow and be prosperous, and we are looking forward to being a part of that.”

