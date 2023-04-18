ALVA, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s choirs will perform “Soundscapes VII” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Alva Independent School Bus Barn, 230 Choctaw.
This is the seventh year the choirs have chosen this unique location because of its great acoustics, historic setting and public interest for a concert, according to a university press release. Soundscapes is free and open to the public, but donations are encouraged.
Dr. Karsten Longhurst, director of choral studies and assistant professor of music, said the concert will feature the University Chorale, Singers and Dr. Eduardo Moreira, assistant professor of music, on piano.
“Our set covers everything you could possibly want to hear in choral music,” Longhurst said.
Longhurst said the concert will feature musical theatre, pop, jazz and Renaissance pieces. There also will be a piece titled “Fire,” which has sighs, screams and other interesting sounds throughout. A ballad that premiered in a war camp and a Gospel spiritual are also included in the set.
“I love Soundscapes, because not only do l get to sing wonderful songs, the audience and I get to experience music in a completely unique way,” said senior Darian Smith, an instrumental music major from Alva. “The way you can hear everything just surround you and get to hear every chord just kind of meld together is a wondrous experience, and I hope many others come to join this experience as well.”
For information regarding the choirs and vocal music program, contact Longhurst at krlonghurst@nwosu.edu or call (580) 327-8692. For information on Northwestern’s Reichenberger Fine Arts Department, go to https://www.nwosu.edu/school-of-arts-and-sciences/fine-arts.
