ENID, Okla. — Chad Forbeck, 2023 president of Northwest Oklahoma Association of Realtors, was born to be an entrepreneur.
The owner of E-Towne Realty and Property Management started in the real estate business in Enid in 2005 with Enid Homesellers.
“I was fortunate to start with Keith Fowler and a group of really good Realtors,” he said.
Among those Realtors still in the business in Enid today are Sondra Hernandez, the association’s new vice president, Sarah Brennan and Sarah Jones.
“They helped me get a good start and to do things right,” Forbeck said.
President-elect of the association is Jenny Smithson, secretary/treasurer is Patrick Countryman and past president is Amber Sprague.
After being a Realtor for five years, Forbeck worked with Jim Henderson, of Enid Property Management, to acquire most of his business and start E-Towne Realty and Property Management.
He started with one employee, and now has 18 employees and rental management properties throughout the state, including Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Forbeck has another company branch in Woodward.
“Chad has lots to offer, and I think he’ll help the Northwest Association of Realtors move forward with the times and all the digital challenges,” Hernandez said.
Forbeck says he comes into leadership in an association in great shape and is looking forward to working with good business people and Executive Director Carolyn House.
Forbeck said he loves business and got his first taste of being an entrepreneur at 8 years old. He saw a boy pushing a lawn mower who was going to mow the lawn across the street for $10.
So Forbeck got more lawns on the street for him to mow, charged them $15 and pocketed the difference. This started him thinking about business.
When he was 14 years old he began collecting baseball and basketball cards and opened a card shop on the corner of Independence and Broadway.
“I collected hundreds of Michael Jordan rookie basketball cards and it kept my business going,” he said.
He laughed when he said he wished he’d kept a few of those cards because they are valuable today.
Forbeck went to Southwestern Oklahoma State University thinking he’d become a pharmacist, but he didn’t like chemistry. He got a contract for delivery with the post office in Enid and started business classes at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
His contract with the post office led him to buy FedEx contracts in Northwest Oklahoma and in Edmond. Forbeck sold those contracts and got into real estate.
He also owns a maintenance, lawn care and a debt collection business.
“I’m a business grower,” Forbeck said.
He has been on the board of directors and involved with several nonprofits, including Hope Outreach, Loaves & Fishes and Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. He is a member of Enid Rotary Club and Oakwood Country Club.
“The Northwest Oklahoma Association of Realtors has been involved in many community projects and we hope to do more this year,” Forbeck said.
“We are looking forward to the new leadership and having a great year,” Brennan said.
