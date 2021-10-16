ENID, Okla. — Daili Meyer spent part of her afternoon on Friday browsing through the thousands of books laid out on tables at Hospice Circle of Love’s fall book sale.
Though looking for nothing in particular, Meyer ended up filling two Braum’s paper bags with children’s books, a lot of fiction books and some puzzles.
She spent $36 in total before tax — all of which will go toward helping Hospice Circle of Love serve patients who don’t have Medicare or insurance for hospice care, at no charge to them or their families.
“I just came looking and had money to spare,” Meyer said.
With hardback books priced at $1 and paperbacks at 50 cents, both the spring and fall book sales Hospice Circle of Love hosts each year bring in between $4,000 and $6,000, said event organizer Julie Nelson, community relations director at Hospice Circle of Love.
By 4 p.m. Friday, Nelson estimated close to 400 people had visited the book sale, held at Hospice Circle of Love’s North Building, 314 S. 3rd, adding that people were lined up outside in the morning.
“Today has gone great so far,” Nelson said. “We’ve been busier than we normally are. We really appreciate people coming out. They got some good bargains and found some good books.”
The book sale will continue 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday with a large variety of mysteries, non-fiction, children’s, cookbooks, Westerns and more genres of books available, Nelson said.
Hospice Circle of Love accepts book donations throughout the year and usually has donations coming in once every day, Nelson said. Volunteers organize and sort books once every week.
This is the 33rd year Hospice Circle of Love has hosted book sales. Jovita Lang decided to become a volunteer with the nonprofit organization almost 25 years ago, saying the book sales happen even during torrential downpours of rain and in bitterly cold and sweltering temperatures.
Hospice Circle of Love and its fundraisers like the book sales have attracted a “great following” throughout the years, Lang said. Often, she said, people will buy books and then donate them back for the next book sale.
“The book sales are great in a lot of different ways,” Lang said. “They give a lot of people enjoyment, but most of all, the money raised is used for people who can’t afford health care when they’re dying ... and to me, that’s fantastic.”
