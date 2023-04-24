ENID, Okla. — The two people who were charged last week in connection with the presumed death of a newborn baby both appeared Monday in Garfield County District Court.
Kevin Ray Helton, 60, of Hayward, and 40-year-old Sarah Nickole Helton, of Tulsa, each were charged Wednesday, April 19, 2023, with a count of second-degree murder or in the alternative of child neglect.
The two are married but separated, according to the affidavits filed in each of their cases case.
According to court documents, they have been accused, on or between Dec. 26, 2022, and Jan. 10, 2023, of “causing the death of” the newborn baby “while in the commission of Child Neglect, which involved conduct that created what a reasonable person would realize was an immediate and extremely high degree of risk of death to another person and which” they “engaged in with contemptuous and reckless disregard of, and in total indifference to, the life and safety of another, regardless of human life, although it was done without any premeditated designed to effect the death of any particular individual, to wit: (the Heltons) failed or omitted to obtain proper medical care, adequate nurturance and affection, food, clothing, shelter, sanitation or hygiene and/or special care necessary for the child’s health and safety caused by the physical condition of the child.”
In the alternative of child neglect, the Heltons are accused of “failing or omitting to obtain proper medical care, adequate nurturance and affection, food, clothing, shelter, sanitation or hygiene and/or special care necessary for the child’s health and safety caused by the physical condition of the child.”
The investigation began after a man who was in possession of a cellphone belonging to the Heltons’ reported seeing photographs and text messages between the pair that, respectively, depicted what appeared to be a deceased newborn baby and stated something along the lines of, “Do you want me to tell your daughter what really happened to her sister. I buried her this morning because you left her in the trash,” according to the affidavits filed in each of their cases.
The affidavits show Kevin and Sarah provided different accounts of what happened to the newborn baby after she was born at Kevin’s residence in Hayward.
As of Monday, April 24, 2023, the newborn baby had not yet been found.
Sarah appeared with her attorney at the courthouse Monday morning for a bond reduction hearing before Special District Judge Blake Gibson, who ultimately decided to reduce her bond from $250,000 to $200,000 to match Kevin’s current bond.
Sarah’s attorney Robert Faulk asked for her bond to be reduced to $50,000, saying the seriousness of the crime and her prior criminal history weighed against it but that several other factors, including the likelihood of conviction based on the probable cause affidavit and her having recently moved to Garfield County, family ties in Northwest Oklahoma and potential job prospects, weighed in favor of the bond reduction.
GCSO Investigator Randall Peters and Eric Reddick, the special investigator in charge of GCSO’s Investigator Division, were both called to the witness stand by the state of Oklahoma, represented by Assistant District Attorney Sean Hill.
Peters testified as to his investigation into the Heltons and then was cross-examined by Faulk; redirected by Hill; cross-examined again by Faulk; redirected again by Hill; and then cross-examined one final time before leaving the witness stand.
Reddick then was called to the stand and testified to the birth and medical histories of Sarah and the child, as well as to Sarah’s prior criminal history.
He was cross-examined by Faulk; redirected by Hill; and then cross-examined again by Faulk before leaving the stand.
Hill asked for the bond to not be reduced — and potentially to be increased — due to Sarah’s prior criminal history and the range of punishment involved and sufficient evidence in the case.
Gibson then made his ruling, saying there were several things that weighed against Sarah’s bond reduction but that the motion might be appropriate at a later time after more evidence is presented.
Sarah will appear in court again on May 8 for a bond appearance.
Kevin also appeared with his attorney before Gibson on Monday afternoon for a bond appearance, and a bond reduction hearing for him will be held May 1.
