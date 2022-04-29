ENID, Okla. — A 51-year-old man is facing multiple charges following the sexual assault and homicide of a 2-year-old child.
Michael Scott Geiger was charged on Friday afternoon with felony counts of first-degree murder, first-degree rape, kidnapping and first-degree burglary.
A motion to hold Geiger without bond was filed, and Geiger appeared at the Garfield County Court House before Special District Judge Brian Lovell at 3 p.m. Friday.
Geiger’s bond was denied. His next court appearance is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on June 6.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department responded at 1:47 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, to the Grand Prairie Hotel, 2818 S. Van Buren, after a 911 call reporting a young girl was in the hotel’s swimming pool.
Arriving officers discovered Caliyah Guyton, who had a pair of orange or red shorts around her neck, had been pulled out of the swimming pool.
Caliyah had injuries consistent with a sexual assault, police said. CPR was performed until Caliyah was transported to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and pronounced dead. While at the hospital, police were told Caliyah was missing a pink-colored earring.
Geiger, who had been occupying two rooms at the hotel and had fled, was determined to be a person of interest.
At 9:13 a.m. on Thursday, Geiger was located on the rooftop of a business near the Grand Prairie Hotel and arrested on multiple complaints.
Geiger had been convicted in 1995 on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, robbery with firearms and kidnapping in Oklahoma County and was released from Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody on March 29, 2022.
Police spoke with a woman who said she was Geiger’s daughter, though she had never met him before his release from prison, according to the affidavit. Contact between the two was first made on April 9, and on Wednesday, the woman brought him to Enid, where the Grand Prairie Hotel was going to employ him for plumbing and provide two rooms for him to use.
Police spoke with Caliyah’s family members, who had all been staying in a room at the hotel, according to the affidavit.
Caliyah’s grandfather, Kevin “Charlie” Brown, said he and Caliyah went to the hotel’s ice machine and were approached by a man who asked if Caliyah wanted any chips or candy, which Brown said she could. Brown also said Geiger said Caliyah was pretty, the affidavit states.
Brown, Caliyah, her mother Chelsea Guyton and her father Cody Buckingham later went to the hotel’s swimming pool before returning to their room, and Brown said he fell asleep between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. with Caliyah, Guyton and Buckingham all still in the room, according to the affidavit.
Buckingham said he and Guyton had gone to the room where Geiger, whom they met earlier in the day, was staying. According to the motion to hold without bond filed in the case, evidence suggests Geiger, Buckingham and Guyton consumed alcohol and methamphetamine.
According to the affidavit, Buckingham said Geiger offered to pay $5,000 to “have (Guyton) for 24 hours.” The couple refused, but Buckingham said he could find someone else.
Buckingham contacted a woman who agreed to spend time with Geiger and said Geiger had gone to his other room. When Buckingham knocked on the door to tell Geiger they were leaving, Geiger answered the door naked, according to the affidavit.
Buckingham said he and Guyton left the hotel between 11:30 p.m. and midnight to pick up the woman and that Caliyah was asleep in their room, along with Brown, the affidavit states. Buckingham said he made sure the door to their room was shut and locked.
Jeanie Spanke, Caliyah’s grandmother, had left for work at around 2:30 p.m. and returned to the hotel around 11:30 p.m. She went straight to their room and noticed the door was open and not locked, according to the affidavit.
Spanke loudly asked where Caliyah was, causing dogs in the room to start barking, waking up Brown. Brown said he didn’t know where Caliyah was because she, Buckingham and Guyton had been there when he fell asleep, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, Spanke assumed Caliyah was with Guyton and Buckingham. Spanke said later, Buckingham banged on the door and yelled, “Where is my daughter,” before running away.
Buckingham said he and Guyton were at the woman’s residence for approximately one hour, which she confirmed with police, the affidavit states. A comment was made about going back to the room where the family was staying, but the woman asked if Caliyah was asleep in there and then said she didn’t want to wake her.
According to the affidavit, Buckingham knocked on one of Geiger’s doors, which opened, but nobody was inside. Buckingham then knocked on the door to Geiger’s other room, but there was no answer.
The woman suggested Geiger may have gone to the pool, so the three walked toward the pool and found Caliyah. According to the affidavit, Buckingham pulled Caliyah out and attempted to perform CPR.
According to the affidavit, Buckingham said Geiger made a comment earlier in the day that Caliyah “was cute” but “too young.” He also said there were two keycards to their room and that he had one while Brown had the other.
A witness said they saw Geiger running from the area of his two rooms with a “baby doll” in his arms. Geiger was seen next by a hotel employee while attempting to leave the hotel. The affidavit states that in video surveillance, Geiger appeared to have a “panicked appearance” and was carrying what appeared to be a white towel or a white pillow case before exiting the hotel, running north.
During the investigation, EPD detectives located a pair of orange Texas Longhorns shorts — the pair that had been wrapped around Caliyah’s neck — and found two keycards, which both opened one of Geiger’s two rooms, in the pocket of the shorts.
The affidavit states in Geiger’s other room, police found a “noticeable amount” of blood on the bed and on the floor; a pair of girls’ underwear on the floor with blood on the inside; a homemade adult sex toy, used for “manual stimulation on typically male subjects,” which contained a sock which matched another found in Geiger’s other room and had blood and fluid consistent with semen inside; a pair of girls’ capri pants and a headband; a pair of Champion underwear matching pairs found in the other room; and a pink studded earring on the bed matching Caliyah’s missing earring.
When detectives turned on the television, the Nicktoons channel, which is “geared toward a younger audience,” was on, according to the affidavit.
In Geiger’s other room, detectives found a juice bottle matching others found in the room Caliyah’s family was staying in, along with gummy worms placed on the bed in a “nature that wouldn’t suggest the candy was accidentally spilt,” describing the candy as being placed on the bed “as if to possibly entice a child,” according to the affidavit.
In the immediate area of where Geiger was located, police found a pair of gloves, a hat and a white pillowcase with blood on it, which matched the video footage, the affidavit states.
During an interview at EPD, the affidavit states Geiger admitted to occupying both rooms and that other people had gone in and out of both. Witnesses said Geiger was the only occupant seen in both rooms and that no other occupants were seen or observed going in or out.
Geiger denied sexually assaulting and killing Caliyah, but admitted he spoke with and offered chips and candy to her earlier in the day.
According to the affidavit, Geiger would not acknowledge that the shorts found around Caliyah’s neck were his, saying he “has multiple pairs of shorts.”
