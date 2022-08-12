ENID, Okla. — Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Jason Bollinger met with voters Friday evening at Government Springs Park in Enid.
Bollinger will face off against Madison Horn in a runoff Aug. 23. The winner of the Democrat runoff will face incumbent Republican Sen. James Lankford, Libertarian Kenneth D. Blevins and independent Michael L. Delaney in the November general election.
Bollinger was quick to point out that he was the only lifelong Oklahoman in the race and the only one of the two Democrats who had voted in Oklahoma. Horn just moved back to Oklahoma and had not voted in the state before she filed, he said.
“We need to bring on the next generation of leaders in the state,” Bollinger, 30, said. We don’t need a mouthpiece, we need to get things done for Oklahoma.”
Bollinger calls himself a common-sense progressive Democrat who was born and raised in rural Southwest Oklahoma. His parents were a public school teacher and a city manager. They taught him to work hard and to serve his neighbors, he said.
He is against school vouchers, which would provide public funds for parents who want to send their children to private schools, and for protecting rural schools. He said there is a need for improving rural infrastructure, including broadband and rural health care.
“We are at a time of extremism when some people don’t believe in the rule of law. We need leaders grounded in the community they serve,” Bollinger said.
Bollinger has an accounting degree and a law degree from the University of Oklahoma. He has served at the U.S. Department of State before opening his own law practice in Oklahoma City.
