ENID, Okla. — The local library’s board members voted to temporarily suspend some of the library’s social media use and recommended an investigation into allegations made during a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
During Wednesday’s regular meeting, which lasted for more than three hours, the Board of Directors of Public Library of Enid and Garfield County voted to temporarily pause the library’s social media pages and sites except Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, which are listed on the library’s official website.
Public commenters alleged “inappropriate use of social media” by Theri Ray, who recently was named library director after serving as interim for a year, spurring the suspension of some social media sites, such as Discord, after much discussion among themselves and with Ray, City Manager Jerald Gilbert and City Attorney Carol Lahman.
After being in executive session for about an hour and a half, board members reconvened, and Joseph Fletcher read a statement that said the board, based on the allegations, recommended an immediate investigation.
Fletcher stated the library board isn’t an active, investigating participant but is closely monitoring the actions of the city manager, city attorney and police department.
More details from Wednesday’s meeting will be forthcoming in a later article.
The meeting was live-streamed and can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page.
