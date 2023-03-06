ENID, Okla. — Enid City Commission will consider appointing people to various boards and approving a supplemental contract with Oklahoma Department of Transportation to extend the timeframe to spend CARES Act funds.
During their regular meeting Tuesday evening, commissioners will consider appointments to Enid Joint Recreation Triad Board of Directors, Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, Board of Adjustment and Meadowlake Golf Course Advisory Board.
Later in the meeting, commissioners, acting as Enid Public Transportation Authority, will consider approving a supplemental contract with ODOT for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to extend the timeframe to expend funds.
Approval would amend the agreement dated May 14, 2020, with ODOT. The timeline to use the remaining grant funds would be extended to Oct. 31, 2023, which are intended to fund the reconstruction of the parking lot surround the EPTA building.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners will hold two public hearings on requests to rezone two properties at 908 W. Elm and 1528 N. Grand.
The applicant of the first one is proposing to rezone the vacant lot from an R-4 Residential Multi Family District to a C-3 General Commercial District and construct a surface-level parking lot to serve the proposed nail salon in the building next door at 401 N. Van Buren.
According to the agenda item, the proposed use is consistent with the Envision Enid Comprehensive Plan, “as it designates Van Buren as an arterial corridor with future land uses designed to focus development on available land contiguous to existing development currently served by the city infrastructure.”
The 1528 N. Grand property is currently “split-zoned,” with the easternmost portion zoned C-3 and the westernmost portion zoned R-7 Residential Multi Family District. The applicant is requesting to rezone the R-7 portion so that the entire property will be zoned C-3.
Placing the entire site under a C-3 zone, the agenda item states, “enhances its future re-development potential,” and the current C-3 zone is developed with commercial/light industrial buildings while the R-7 portion is vacant land.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission recommended approval at its Feb. 27 meeting, and commissioners will, after holding each public hearing, consider approval.
Additionally, commissioners will consider approving a $50,014 change order for a project to increase the capacity of the Sanitary Sewer Lift Station at 54th and Market. The change order provides for the addition of two mag flow meters and auto coupling for base elbow and upper guide rails, resulting in a revised contract amount of $490,869.
A project that replaced pavement along East Maple between 10th and 16th also is set to be accepted by commissioners. The base bid for the project was awarded on May 3, 2021, and the contractor has completed all the work. A three-year Maintenance Bond would begin upon acceptance Tuesday.
Commissioners also will consider accepting an easement for public highway for Parcel No. 6.0 for the widening of Garland from Garriott to Randolph.
During the study session ahead of the regular meeting, commissioners will discuss the process and tentative schedule to rename a portion of Johnson Street after Lydell Carr; hear a Kaw Lake Water Supply Program update; hear a Kaw Lake Water Supply Program financial update; and discuss current and possible future Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission funded projects at Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
The study session will be at 5 p.m., with the regular session set for 6:30 at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott. Both are open to the public.
