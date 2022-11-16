A clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable..
A clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 16, 2022 @ 7:40 pm
BNSF Railway will close the railroad tracks on North 30th and Ash for repairs on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to begin in the morning and last for four hours.
