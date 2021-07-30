Michael Bluestein was in the same boat as other musicians a year ago when COVID-19 essentially shut down the music touring world.
“It did give me some opportunity to work more in the home studio and generate more material and do some producing and creative work than I normally have to do,” Bluestein said.
More silver linings came in the form of family and friends who he wouldn’t have been able to see as much if Foreigner wasn’t touring.
But now, Foreigner is back on the road, and Bluestein is looking forward to the five total weeks he’ll be spending with other band members.
One of those stops will be Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Stride Bank Center in Enid.
Bluestein, the keyboardist for Foreigner, said it was surreal to be able to play some of the songs he grew up listening to, before he joined the band in 2008.
“As a musician to play these songs that were so influential ... to actually be on stage, to live life as a musician ... to get the chance to reconnect and perform what was so influential for me as a kid was a real full-circle ‘wow,’ gratitude moment,” he said.
One thing hasn’t changed for Bluestein since he joined Foreigner over a decade ago: his appreciation for the song “Long, Long Way Home,” which he says is a blast to play.
“I think ‘Waiting For A Girl Like You’ has always been a great one ... It has lots of great juicy parts I can get into to play from a keyboard perspective,” he said.
According to his Foreigner website bio, Bluestein began studying piano at age 9. He followed a number of artists growing up, including Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Thelonious Monk. He would later play with the likes of Boz Scaggs, Enrique Iglesias and more.
Bluestein said every show he plays in is like an adventure.
“You never really want to take it for granted, there’s always different variables that go into playing so you do, kind of in a cliché way, you sort of want to play every show like it’s your last,” Bluestein said. “It’s a gift to be able to do it and you never want to take it for granted, and I think that always fuels your energy right before you do go out there. Just the knowledge that it’s finite, right? You won’t be doing this forever and it’s a blessing. So that always gets into my head a little bit, it doesn’t give I wouldn’t say nervousness, but always this excited edge that’s there.”
Foreigner’s Greatest Hits Tour hits the stage at 8 p.m. Thursday in downtown Enid.
“I think that they’ll (the audience) just expect to hear a lot of songs that they know and love that will be performed with gusto,” Bluestein said.
Tickets for the show start at $49.50. There is also a Q&A session available for purchase at $125, as well as a gold package that includes ticket and Q&A. For more information, go to stridebank center.com, or call 855-TIX-ENID.
