The frigid weather did not slow down business at Bluejay's Barber Shop the past week.
“I think some people came in because they were out of school and others wanted to look nice for the holidays," stylist Rene Caviness said.
Although Caviness only takes appointments, she said the shop had a steady flow of walk-in customers.
Josh Ward has owned the Bluejay's Barber Shop for 11 years.
“Enid, with its old town Square, was a logical place for me to create something unique with the old downtown barbershop feel,” he said.
Bluejay’s Barber Shop offers more than a service; it’s an experience. The retro décor includes antique 1920s barber chairs. The shop specializes in classics like traditional hot towel shaves, straight razor cutting, side parts and slick backs. Music plays regularly, and it’s normal to see a grandparent in the shop with a grandkid.
Tina Hopkins started at the salon in July and loves being downtown in the barber shop. She said it is a nice place to work. Bluejay's has 10 barbers and stylists, who are responsible for booth rent and their own business.
Jeff Shipley has been a barber at the shop for 11 years. He says Ward is a wonderful person to work with, and the barber shop's atmosphere is great.
Ward is from Enid but lives in Hennessey with his wife and two children. His wife teaches at Hennessey Elementary School.
Ward said he’s seen shifts in the business over the years.
One of the biggest was the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were closed for six weeks, and it definitely shifted things for us,” he said.
He said it has taken time, but things getting back to where they once were.
Despite the cold, Ward said he is still cutting short hair. His theory is those cuts are easier for knit caps and hats.
Bluejay's is located at 107 S Grand. For appointments and more information, call (580) 234-1105.
