ENID, Okla. — Local Blue Star Mothers have sent out care packages to deployed troops, and this week received a financial boost for their efforts.
Chapter 11, the Enid Blue Star Mothers chapter, had a guest visitor Thursday evening, Sept. 14, 2023, from Alva. Myah Graves, a sophomore at Alva High School and a member of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls in Alva, presented the chapter with a $1,440 check.
“We are so delighted she took the initiative to help us with our mission,” said chapter president Brenda Bingham. “This month our mailing bill was almost $700, so this will be extremely helpful.”
Blue Star Mothers pack boxes of items for soldiers who are deployed around the world.
Graves raised the funds through a project for Rainbow Girls, and the Alva Masonic Lodge members matched the amount of money she was able to collect.
“One of the things I did was to solicit donations in front of Walmart. The Alva people were very generous,” Graves said.
The Blue Star Mothers are women who have a son, daughter, foster child, a person they have raised or a grandchild in the military now or in the past. The group gets together the second Thursday each month at Oakwood Mall at the south entrance near the old Dillard’s store location. They are currently looking for another place to meet, Bingham said, and if anyone could donate space it would be appreciated.
The group has been supporting troops overseas since 2005. Members of the National Guard’s 179th Infantry Regiment out of Oklahoma City currently are deployed, along with members of the Air National Guard out of Tulsa, Bingham said.
They sent out 36 boxes this week, containing snacks, goodies and some toiletries for moral support.
“We are looking for new members, hopefully some younger mothers,” said Betty Crosswhite, vice president of the group.
They have a small chapter and the cost to become a member is $30. The chapter has done fundraisers at various locations, usually selling baked goods.
For more information, call Bingham at (580) 747-4553.
