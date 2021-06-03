The American Red Cross will hold a Summer Full of Life blood drive on Monday, June 21, at Central Christian Church Enid, 1111 W. Broadway.
The drive will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
November 1, 1953 - May 31, 2021 The graveside service for Mark Felber will be 11:00am Friday, June 4, 2021 in Bison Cemetery under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home. Deacon Tony Crispo will officiate. Military rites will be honored through the service of the United States Navy. …
MAY 21, 1959-MAY 30, 2021 FAIRVIEW — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Fairview Church of the Nazarene, with interment at Antioch Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.piercefuneralhomes.com.
COWETA — Funeral service for Tim Ratzlaff, 62, will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 3:30pm in Calvary Baptist Church, Enid. Visitation with the family present, Friday evening 6:00-7:00pm at Anderson-Burris Funeral Home. www.andersonburris.com.
