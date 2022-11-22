ENID, Okla. — An Enid native and businessman plans to file as a candidate for the Ward 1 city commissioner seat once the filing period opens next month.
Judd Blevins announced his intent to run for the Enid City Commission position on Nov. 17, according to a press release.
"Growing up in Enid was a blessing," Blevins said in the release. "It would be an honor to serve our town, because there is no place like it and I want to see Enid continue to grow as the hub of Northwest Oklahoma."
Blevins is a fifth-generation Oklahoman whose family's roots date back to claims staked in the 1893 Land Run, the release states.
The Kremlin-Hillsdale graduate spent summers working for his father's roofing company, according to the release. Blevins attended Northern Oklahoma College and received a bachelor's degree from Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
In 2007, Blevins deployed to Iraq with his U.S. Marine Corps unit. The release states that after being honorably discharged from the service, he returned to Enid to take over his family's business, which continues to service the Enid area.
"I developed my work ethic and learned much about productivity and integrity roofing with my dad during the summers. The Marine Corps reinforced these values," Blevins said in the release. "I am looking forward to serving my town and will prioritize responsible spending, improving infrastructure, efficiency in city government, and work to attract industry to Enid."
For more information about Blevins' campaign, visit https://www.BlevinsforWard1.com.
The filing period for the Ward 1 office, as well as for Wards 2 and 5 and the office of mayor, begins at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, and ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Candidates for the office of mayor must be a registered voter, at least 25 years old and have been an Enid resident for two years preceding the election.
Candidates for the commissioners’ office have the same requirements as the office of mayor, with the addition of having been a resident of the ward they seek to represent at the time of their candidacy and election.
The general election will be Feb. 14, 2023, and if no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes cast, a runoff election will take place April 4, 2023.
