Blaze's BBQ owner on one year after COVID-19 shutdown orders: 'I'll never forget that day'

ENID, Okla. — On March 23, 2020, Ray Clingenpeel was sitting in his office at Blaze’s BBQ when a few of his employees came into the room and asked if they could pray.

Before they opened the doors, Blaze’s five employees and its owner bowed their heads as Clingenpeel prayed that God would watch over the restaurant the first Monday after its dining room had to shut down.

As the COVID-19 pandemic began to sweep the nation, Blaze’s was one of many businesses in Enid that closed their dining rooms because of Mayor George Pankonin’s emergency declaration he’d made three days before.

“I’ll never forget that day,” he said. “It touched me emotionally and spiritually. I was just overcome by that.”

Changes and challenges in operation

Blaze’s food representative had been telling the staff to stock up on to-go items such as bags and plastic forks before the pandemic actually hit as rumors of a shutdown were flying about because “it’s going to be crazy,” Clingenpeel said.

Clingenpeel, who’s owned Blaze’s for nearly 10 years, said going from full operation to only to-go orders worried him because at that time, only around 15% of its business came from carry-out.

But Blaze’s BBQ having a drive-through window and adding curbside pickup became an important part of business over the next year.

A camera was added outside to the front of the restaurant with a monitor inside near the front POS system so employees would be able to see when someone arrived to pick up their food.

“We always ask if you’re going to go through the drive-through or pick it up curbside, and if they did curbside, we’d ask for a vehicle description,” Clingenpeel said. “We’d watch when they pulled up and go out there and take their order to them. That worked out really well for us.”

Some of the biggest challenges, Clingenpeel said, were getting products and not wanting to temporarily raise prices for customers who were struggling, too.

Blaze’s never ran out of any items because it stocked up, but prices rose as more items widely ran low in supply, Clingenpeel said.

“Prices on items — some of them just went up astronomically, and availability on some things,” he said. “You just never knew, from week to week, what may not be available.”

‘A good problem to have’

The first day of business after the shutdown order was “really slow,” Clingenpeel said, and it stayed that way for a couple of days, adding to his worries.

Eventually, though, it picked up, and Clingenpeel said there were times he was “pretty amazed” at how much business Blaze’s had.

“People were very patient,” he said. “I’d look out there, and you could see the cars in the to-go line just lined up way back there.”

Blaze’s began implementing new and different things to help business, such as making casseroles for customers to buy and take home for themselves, Clingenpeel said.

The restaurant hasn’t been making as many casseroles as before, but Clingenpeel said they might try to do it on holidays like Memorial Day or other special occasions.

Blaze’s partially opened its dining room again in May 2020. The layout of the dining room made it to where only six of its about 30 tables were closed.

Clingenpeel said it was slow at first, as people were reluctant to get out. Blaze’s gave customers the option to pick where they wanted to sit.

It has picked back up, but social distancing guidelines are still in place, and employees have worn masks for the past year, Clingenpeel said.

Today, Clingenpeel said Blaze’s to-go orders have remained high — about 50% of its business.

“We’ve had to make adjustments, especially on Friday nights and Saturday nights — we actually have to have an extra person just to help them with that, which is a good problem to have,” Clingenpeel said.

‘Overwhelming’ support

Clingenpeel said he couldn’t have done it this past year without community support.

“It was overwhelming,” he said.

Enid Cash Mob, a Facebook group, was created by Andrew Ewbank in April last year to support businesses in the community by “mobbing” — spending or donating money at — the selected business of the week on Wednesday.

The group, now at 6,900 members, helped local businesses such as Mama Tita’s, MangoTree Cafe, Oakwood Bowl, The Turquoise Boutique and Blaze’s BBQ, which was mobbed on June 3.

Blaze’s didn’t just take in the mob group, but it gave. Blaze’s donated 10 $10 gift cards, with five going to “mobsters” who went to Blaze’s and five going to the those who mobbed the next week’s winner, Wee Too, which Blaze’s employees mobbed on June 10.

“I was part of that group, also, and it got me into some places that I really hadn’t gone to before,” Clingenpeel said. “We were also selected to be mobbed one time, and it was very fun and an honor.”

Later editions of the News & Eagle will continue looking at a full year of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Enid area.