LONGDALE, Okla. — Hundreds of acres have been burned in a wildfire that started in Blaine County on Tuesday evening and spread into Major County.
The blaze, the 600 Road Fire, was reported at 5:53 p.m. Tuesday on East County Road 605 just east of Longdale.
JW Syzemore, chief of Longdale Fire & Rescue, said the Blaine County Task Force actually had been gearing up to go to Weatherford to assist with fighting the Route 66 Fire in Custer County at the time of the 911 call.
All of the fire trucks in Blaine County that could be spared were sent to the 600 Road Fire, Syzemore said, and personnel from other nearby agencies — including those in Dewey, Grant, Lincoln, Kingfisher and Woods counties, as well as Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes Fire Management & Prevention, Alfalfa County Task Force, Major County Task Force, Oklahoma Forestry Services, Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Canton-Longdale Ambulance Service and Major County EMS — responded to assist with the 600 Road Fire on Tuesday and into Wednesday.
The cause of the 600 Road Fire was undetermined as of Wednesday evening, but Syzemore said the low humidity, high winds and dry fuel-like cedar trees spread the flames quickly.
“It was the perfect fire-weather day,” he said, adding that a switch in the wind pushed the blaze to jump Oklahoma 58.
Syzemore said the fire was roughly 1.5 miles wide and 3 miles long, and about 700 acres were burned.
Oklahoma 58 from Longdale to the Oklahoma 51A junction was closed for about five hours, and an evacuation notice was ordered for EW 55 Road between NS 250 and NS 253 roads south of Fairview. Four houses were evacuated.
No injuries or structural losses were reported in the blaze, and Syzemore said the hope was to have the fire 100% contained by Wednesday night.
Syzemore said the plan, if all goes accordingly with containment, was to keep one fire truck from Longdale Fire & Rescue on the west side of the fire to monitor it, and OFS would be out with the agency Thursday to ensure the firelines stayed put.
More volunteer firefighters are needed for agencies across Oklahoma, Syzemore said.
“The wagons are back at the station, and the mules are tired,” he said. “We’re in dire need of some good help. ...
“If you’re unable to volunteer, help out — everybody’s got a fundraiser of some sort that they do at their fire department.”
