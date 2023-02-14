By Enid News & Eagle

Voters in Blaine County have decided to make a sales tax benefiting local fire departments permanent.

The current quarter-percent sales tax has been collected for several years, but had to be voted on periodically to continue.

The vote was 685-120, or 85.09%, in favor.

Funds generated support fire departments in Canton, Eagle City, Geary, Greenfield, Hitchcock, Hydro, Longdale, Okeene and Watonga.

In the Pond Creek-Hunter Public Schools district, voters cast ballots to decide who will fill an unexpired term for the Office 5 school board seat.

Candidates are Micah Barr and Jay Miller received the most votes and will be in a runoff since neither gained for than 50% of the votes.

Barr received 63 votes, or 48.46%, while Miller received 58 votes, or 44.62%. Megan Vinson trailed with 9 votes.

