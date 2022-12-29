GEARY, Okla. — A Blaine County man was injured when the 2015 Ford F350 he was driving collided with a 2019 Kenworth truck at an county road intersection about a mile west of Geary at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Randy Reavess Garret, 63, was taken from the scene by Air Evac after Geary Fire Department personnel extricated him from the wreckage after 49 minutes, according to the OHP report. He was admitted in stable condition with leg and internal trunk injuries at OU Medical in Oklahoma City, the OHP reports.
Garrett’s passenger, Greyson Glen Garrett, 21, of Geary, the driver of the truck, Joshua David Von Tress, 30, of Minco, and his passenger, Victor Manuel Torres, 24, of El Reno, all refused treatment at the scene, according to OHP.
Von Tress was south on county road N2610 and failed to stop at a stop sign, colliding with Garrett’s pickup, which was east on county road E0940, according to the OHP report.
Seat belts were equipped but not in use in either vehicle, according to the OHP.
