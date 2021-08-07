ENID, Okla. — When Dekoven Riggins joined forces with Marcus Brown to create their first film based on the Greenwood Massacre, a little-known story in Oklahoma history by the accounts of most Oklahomans, his wife’s grandmother began sending him photos of her grandmother, who lived on Black Wall Street in Tulsa.
“I didn’t realize we were this close to it,” Riggins said.
It was that realization that set the tone for the screening of “Black Wall Street Burning,” a Notis Studios feature film that was one of 28 short and feature films selected for viewing during the FLY Film Festival at Gaslight Theatre Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6-7, 2021.
“I couldn’t be happier, especially coming out of COVID last year,” said Warren Gavitt, president of the FLY Film Festival. “To be able to have a live festival and having the turnout we did is phenominal.”
Gavitt said about 60-75 participated in the two-day festival, which consisted of screenings and the awards ceremony Saturday night. There also was a virtual option. Gavitt said they won’t learn about those numbers until after the festival.
He added the board members already are working on next year’s event and hopes to have more of a festival feel with potential workshops, food trucks and another Q&A panel like the one held Saturday morning with the Notis Studios founders after the screening of their “Black Wall Street Burning.”
‘A ripple that changed history’
Both Riggins and Brown said they hoped their audience can realize how close all Oklahomans are to their history and that they choose to learn more about not only the Tulsa Greenwood district but other stories in Oklahoma history waiting to be told.
Based on the real events of late May and early June 1921, the film is a fictional account of the very real but still vague violence that unfolded and nearly destroyed the Greenwood District, an affluent African-American community in Tulsa also known as Black Wall Street.
The film’s story follows the life of a young black man, known as Del, who was based on Dick Rowland, a man living and working in Tulsa who was riding in an elevator with Sarah Page on May 30, 1921. No one is certain what transpired that day, but the vision of the “Black Wall Street Burning” filmmakers saw an extremely distracted Del lose his footing and grab onto the elevator operator, Sam, a young white woman “never before touched by a man.”
From there, tensions spoken of earlier in the film by the fictional Greenwood residents become out of control, and men and women both black and white make decisions that change lives forever.
“We really tried to tell it in a way … how can this man be so unfocused and cause a ripple that changed history, really,” Riggins said. “How it can have life-changing ramifications.”
The violence in the film is depicted mostly through scores of fires that tell the story of how mobs burned the homes and businesses of the Greenwood district. Gunshots ring out, along with screams and cries of sorrow as the area burns on the screen. A man is set up on his knees, execution-style, before the screen goes dark and a gunshot is heard.
“Twenty-four hours after the violence erupted, it ceased. In the wake of the violence, 35 city blocks lay in charred ruins, more than 800 people were treated for injuries and contemporary reports of deaths began at 36. Historians now believe as many as 300 people may have died,” according to tulsahistory.org.
The film — which can be purchased and watched through https://vimeo.com/onde mand/blackwallstreetburning — received an “R” rating, which both men said during a Q&A session after the film festival screening was surprising at first. Then the men learned the photographs of real events — of black men hanging and lying dead in the streets — that were intertwined toward the movie’s end were the reason behind the rating.
Both Oklahomans, Riggins and Brown say “they were not filmmakers” when they began to film “Black Wall Street Burning,” but they have learned so much from the experience. They have since released other films, including “Her” and “The Suffering,” and are hoping in another month or so to release a director’s cut of “Black Wall Street Burning” that contain what they say are improvements made through experience they have gained since truly becoming filmmakers. They hope to tell more stories about Oklahoma history. A complete filmography and future events in the works by the directors can be found at notisstudios.com.
‘Too big of a movie’
The $5,000 budget for “Black Wall Street Burning” had to go a long way. One of the biggest challenges, Riggins said, was trying to shoot a period film 100 years later. Tight shots were made tighter as a Gatorade bottle lying in the street had to be cut out or a Ford F-150 drove by during filming.
There even was a time that as they were receiving permission to film on a street one individual asked them if it was just time to “let it go,” speaking of the dark history of the time.
Brown said when Riggins approached him about making the film at church one day, he was reluctant.
“I felt like it was too big of a movie” for a first film,” Brown said. “I didn’t want people to rip us apart.”
Ironically after they finished the film Riggins didn’t think it was good enough, and it was Brown’s turn for the pep talk.
Both men admit they didn’t make things easier when they decided to take their crew of volunteer actors and film one of the toughest scenes right away.
“The cast were all non-actors at the time.” Riggins told the festival audience. “We were church members and friends.”
The first thing they wanted to shoot was was a barn scene that occurs in the middle of the film in which a group of white men are determined to make Del pay for what they called the violation of a white woman.
“And they had to say the “N” word. And we were just, ‘Let’s just get that out of the way, ‘cause we need the scene,’” Riggins said.
The actors were lukewarm about saying it, and Riggins and Brown said they had to sell it to them so they would sell it to the audience.
It was a tough time because they were not seasoned actors, but one of the things they learned, Brown said while grinning, is filmmakers can always offer actors IMBD credit, a comment that drew laughter from the crowd of about 40 there to see the screening.
“Pretend like you hate black people and have fun with it,” Brown related telling the acting crew.
So their actors did just that, and started to sell it so well some on set started to get a little angry, and then everyone was uncomfortable.
“If we aren’t angry, you aren’t selling it,” Brown remembered telling them. “For 90 minutes you have to hate us.”
An audience member then asked about the emotional toll the film had on the crew.
Riggins said there was so much going on when the film was being made, that was even outside of COVID-19, and one of those things was the events surrounding the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minnesota who was killed by a police officer during an arrest.
One of the screenings had a George Floyd protest going on outside, and hardly anyone was watching the movie, Riggins said.
Brown said he talked about the film with his children and had to “walk them through the life of a black person” living in those times.
He said in the course of it all they have seen people hugging and crying and coming together.
“I think its causing more dialogue,” he said. “We didn’t bring it from a place of hate. We brought it from an attention standpoint.”
And the award goes to ...
Seven awards were handed out to filmmakers participating in the FLY Film Festival including the “prestigious Lord of the FLY” award that went to “Stickup.” The filmmakers received a $1,000 award sponsored by Rick’s Pharmacy. Gavitt said the film was the “overall favorite” amongst the judges and “stood out among the others.”
Other award winners were “Black Wall Street Burning” for Best Feature and Best Oklahoma Feature, “Horse Play” for Best Student Short, “Welcome to Monterey” for Best Documentary, “Stickup” for Best Oklahoma Short and “Murder of Crows” for Best Short.
