United Way of Northwest Oklahoma recently received $2,000 for COVID-19 relief from BKD CPAs & Advisors.
BKD has an office in Enid, while operating 40 offices in 18 states. The BKD Enid office is involved in local philanthropy, and hopes to continue to expand their spirit of giving within the organization, according to a press release from BKD.
The BKD Oklahoma Practice Unit raised more than $27,000, which was split amongst Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, Central Oklahoma and Tulsa Area United Ways, according to the press release.
“We are very thankful for the additional COVID relief. The funds will go to nonprofits across Northwest Oklahoma for COVID-related equipment and supplies,” said Dan Scheidel, Enid United Way CEO.
BKD raised thousands more in its nationwide COVID-19 food bank campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.