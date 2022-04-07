ENID, Okla. — Bird scooters are back in Enid for the season, accompanied by their new fleet managers.
Co-managers of the Bird Fleet, Chris Alexander and Adam Steuart, are getting operations of their 50 scooters going. They hope to have the fleet up to 150 scooters by summertime, Alexander said.
The business partners are both band directors at Alva Public Schools, but live in Enid, with many other connections to Northwest Oklahoma.
“At first it was hectic trying to figure out how everything operates, but once we got our feet under us, it has been a blast,” Alexander said. “It’s really fun getting them out to where people need them in Enid, like the trails, downtown and hopefully on some campuses.”
Fleet managers are responsible for redistributing, charging and maintaining the scooters.
Before the scooters originally were introduced in Enid, city commissioners approved an ordinance change that states electric scooters can be used on city sidewalks, bike lanes and paths, and the Enid Trails System, as well as on any streets with a maximum speed limit of 25 mph, as per state law.
Their Facebook group is called Ride on Transportation Systems. Interested riders can join the group for updates on where the fleet is and other important information.
The scooters were set to be out for the first time on April 1, but there were some technical difficulties with the app, which can be downloaded at www.birdapp.com. It had locked Enid into winter mode, but the issues have been resolved, Alexander said.
Riders will register on Bird’s smartphone app then set up a credit card payment and begin their ride with the scooter next to them. Using the app, they also can find the closest scooter in the area.
Each ride costs $1 to unlock, then 39 cents a minute, plus taxes. Wearing a helmet also provides a discount.
According to Bird’s app, underage riders are not allowed, and the company urges people to wear helmets.
The scooters first appeared in Enid in April 2021. The previous fleet manager resigned in January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.