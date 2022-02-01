ENID, Okla. — The local Bird Rides scooter fleet is looking for a new manager after its local manager stepped down in early January.
Tylamy Scooter Services, the third-party support services owned by Tyler Koehn, made a Facebook post Jan. 3, announcing the end of his employment as fleet manager for Bird Rides.
“We will be stepping down as the fleet manager for Enid and Perry, Oklahoma,” the post read. “If you’re interested in taking over either position, then follow the link for more info.”
A representative from Bird said in an email they do not have any updates on the status of the scooters or employment at this time.
Enid city officials said they still expected Bird’s agreement, which lasts one year, to be renewed with the city.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert told the News & Eagle that he wasn’t aware Koehn had resigned from Bird.
“I think it’s been a nice addition to the city,” Gilbert said, despite concerns he’s heard about the scooters being on roads or not being available for the entire city.
Gilbert said he and city staff were willing to look at expanding the radius again.
“Overall, I think (the scooters have) been well-received, so we have every intention of continuing,” he said. “If Bird isn’t, we haven’t heard from them that they’re not.”
Koehn told the News & Eagle all of the scooters were returned to Bird when he resigned as fleet manager, and that his company is trying to buy its own fleet of scooters unaffiliated with Bird.
Tylamy would run a scooter operation just like Bird’s, except they would have more control over it and more money would stay local, Koehn said.
Koehn is waiting to get approved for a loan for the scooters and has applied for grants.
The scooters would be brand-new, with swappable batteries and controlled by a third-party app. Unlike Bird’s scooters, they would have more custom radius and no ride zones, Koehn said.
Staff writer Alexander Ewald contributed to this story.
