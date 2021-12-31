A 21-year-old Billings man is facing three felony charges after he allegedly hit a juvenile with a pool cue until the cue broke.
Gavin Stoll was charged Wednesday with one count of child abuse, one count of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of domestic abuse assault and battery, according to online court records.
At 9:18 a.m. Dec. 23, a woman reported that her child had been assaulted by Stoll earlier in the morning, according to an affidavit filed in the case. The woman told a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy that Stoll had hit the juvenile with a pool cue and possible kicked the juvenile in the abdomen area.
The woman stated the bruising was apparent and that she was taking the juvenile to a hospital in Enid.
According to the affidavit, the woman said the assault happened at a house in Garfield County.
The deputy met the woman and the juvenile at the hospital and, according to the affidavit, could “plainly see bruising and swelling on the juvenile’s face around the left eye.” The juvenile removed a face mask, and the deputy stated that swelling could be seen around the left cheek, which was red in color. The deputy noted the bruising and swelling was consistent with being struck in the face.
The woman gave the deputy permission to speak with the juvenile and another juvenile child who was present at the time of the assault, and both of them said Stoll had hit the juvenile with a pool cue until the pool cue broke, the affidavit states.
Since Stoll resided in Billings, the deputy contacted Noble County Sheriff’s Office and informed the agency of the situation, and a NCSO major who knew the Stoll family was dispatched to detain Stoll for the assault.
The deputy met the major at U.S. 412 and Oklahoma 74, where the deputy placed Stoll under arrest. Stoll was transported to Garfield County Detention Facility and booked without incident, according to the affidavit.
Stoll’s bond was set at $100,000.
