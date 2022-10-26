BILLINGS, Okla. — First Baptist Church of Billings will celebrate its 123rd anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
The schedule of events is:
• 10-11 a.m. — Singing and preaching from current and former pastors.
• 11-11:15 a.m. — Coffee and cookie break.
• 11:15 a.m. to noon — Singing and preaching.
• Noon to 2 p.m. — Dinner.
• 1-2 p.m. — Games, including sack races, cornhole, horse shoes, Frisbee and hopscotch.
• 2-4 p.m. — Interactive remembrance service.
The church is located at 4-5 N. Market in Billings.
