BILLINGS, Okla. — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, Billings Community Chamber of Commerce once again will host the Billings 2022 Citizen of the Year award dinner Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Billings Community Center.
The dinner will begin at 6 p.m., with the main event of the evening the announcement of the 2022 Billings Citizen of the Year Award recipient. Nominees for the award are Tracy and Michelle Carter, Rachel Silvey and Kevin West. The nominees and their families will be special guests at the covered-dish dinner, according to a chamber press release.
Also selected for Chamber awards to be presented that evening are Delbert and Mary Lou Foltz, Lifetime Service Award; Billings Fairchild Center, Business of the Year; Kay Ranney, First Bank and Trust Co., Employee of the Year; and H.B. Evans, Billings Pride Award.
A special committee from the Tonkawa area has selected the recipients for Citizen of the Year and other special awards by reviewing nomination forms submitted by Billings Chamber members.
The chamber also will recognize Melinda and Mark Branson, 2020 Billings Citizen of the Year Award recipients, during the event. The Bransons were chosen in 2020 for their outstanding volunteerism to the Billings Community during the 2019-20 pandemic.
Highlights of the 2020-22 years will be reviewed during the evening in a special video presentation created by Rachel Silvey. Special entertainment will be provided for the event. Past Billings Citizen of the Year award recipients will be recognized during the program.
The Chamber will provide meat entrees for the dinner and ask those attending to bring a family sized covered side dish and/or dessert as admission to a “fun and enjoyable celebration,” according to the release. Those with questions can contact Candy Oller, Billings Chamber of Commerce, at (580) 716-4821 for information.
