OKLAHOMA CITY — A state lawmaker wants to force Oklahoma public utilities that bought energy at extraordinary costs during the 2021 winter weather event and then relied on securitization to pass those expenses on to consumers to “proactively” take steps to begin hardening their infrastructure.
Senate Bill 204, filed by Republican state Sen. Nathan Dahm, would require any of the public utilities that used securitization to mitigate their extraordinary costs to “take strategic action to proactively prepare for future weather events” in an effort to protect consumers and prevent outages or additional extraordinary costs.
The bill says some of that action may include burying lines, shielding transformers and installing cyber security measures. It does not address who would pay for the preparation, but said the “strategic action” must occur no later than Jan. 1, 2029.
Dahm didn’t respond to messages left seeking comment on his bill this week, but in an emailed news release, he said the bill is “an effort to keep our state as dissimilar to California as possible and avoid their rolling blackouts.”
The measure appears targeted at the state’s three largest public utility providers — OG&E, PSO and Oklahoma Natural Gas — who bought natural gas at astronomical prices during the February 2021 two-week winter storm and then received permission from state regulators to securitize that debt by adding a monthly fee onto consumers’ bills that will last several decades.
Oklahoma consumers faced more than $4.5 billion in additional energy generation costs as a result of the storm.
The cold created major challenges for the state’s energy supply as renewable sources like wind and solar dropped to nearly zero production, natural gas wells froze and compressor stations went offline. Utility companies scrambled to buy energy at skyrocketing prices. Public utilities reported that they were forced to buy natural gas at as much as $1,200 MMBtu (a unit of measuring natural gas equivalent to a million British thermal units) when it had been selling for about $2 to $3 just ahead of the two-week cold snap.
In an effort to ward off huge upfront costs for ratepayers, state lawmakers swiftly passed legislation allowing the utilities to securitize the debt by adding the monthly fee. Corporation commissioners later determined the companies acted prudently when they bought the natural gas, and ratepayers, not shareholders, should be responsible for the debt.
“We appreciate Sen. Dahm bringing attention to the mistakes and mismanagement that occurred during Winter Storm Uri,” said Sean Voskuhl, AARP Oklahoma state director, in a statement. “We continuously hear from customers asking if the utilities learned from their mistakes and what assurances are in place that this won’t happen again.”
AARP frequently intervenes in utility rate cases on behalf of its 100,000 members who rely on public utilities.
Voskuhl, though, said the big question is if the costs to harden the utilities would be directly passed on to utility customers.
“Oklahomans are already paying record utility rates and can’t afford more increases,” he said. “We look forward to learning more about this bill.”
Nick Singer, executive director of Oklahoma Progress Now, said “the devil’s in the details” with how it would be implemented, but it’s definitely worth considering.
Singer has been critical of how the securitization process worked, and he continues to question why there isn’t a price-gouging investigation to help consumers recoup some of the costs.
He said the big problem with the state’s securitization law is there’s nothing that requires utilities or producers to take any steps to prevent a similar event from happening again. He’d like an accountability mechanism for who is ultimately responsible, he said.
“Securitization makes it 100% the consumers’ responsibility,” Singer said. “Everyone on the corporate side gets paid, so it’s like we are actually incentivizing them to not prepare for natural disasters by doing securitizations, and that is wildly unethical. A bad idea.”
In an email, Wayne Greene, a spokesman for PSO, said the utility is aware of Dahm’s bill and is “always eager to work with members of the Legislature to ensure continued reliable, affordable power for our customers.”
He said PSO already has taken steps to shield customers from the effects of sudden spikes in energy costs. Those steps include completing energy facilities, which provide a fuel-free complement to PSO’s existing natural gas-powered generation fleet, securing fixed-price gas contracts and physical hedging to protect consumers against the extreme price spikes seen during the winter storm.
“PSO is constantly preparing, analyzing and realigning strategies to serve our customers,” Greene said. “PSO’s pending rate case and the proposed fuel-free power plan would continue our determination to meet our customers’ growing energy needs while protecting them against the corrosive inflationary effects of high fuel costs and sudden price hikes.”
Jason Cleary, a spokesman for Oklahoma Natural Gas, said in an email the company is monitoring all proposed legislation and reviewing its potential impact.
OG&E did not respond to a request for comment.
