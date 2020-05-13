OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill increasing pay by $2 an hour for Department of Corrections’ employees passed the House Tuesday with a vote of 99-0.
Senate Bill 1424, by State Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, previously passed the Senate 46-0. The bill now awaits the governor’s signature to become law.
“We gave many of our state correctional officers a pay increase of two dollars an hour last year,” Ford said, “but some Department of Corrections employees did not receive the raise. This bill corrects that inequity and gives these employees a raise equivalent to the one received by their peers.”
SB 1424 provides a $2 per hour increase over the current hourly wage, or an equivalent amount for those employees not receiving an hourly wage, for each employee of the Department of Corrections with a job description and location outlined in the measure.
The increase will apply to personnel employed by DOC on the last working day of June 1, 2020.
Ford thanked the Oklahoma Public Employees Association for their assistance and help in getting this legislation passed.
