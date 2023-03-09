ENID, Okla. — A bill that would allow Marshallese men and women who live in Oklahoma to obtain a commercial driver’s license to work in the transportation industry has passed the state Senate and will move to the House.
The Senate vote on Senate Bill 682, authored by Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, was 46-0. The author of the bill in the House will be representative Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene.
Under current Oklahoma law, to obtain a CDL a person must be a U.S. citizen or have immigration papers. Because of the Compact of Free Association between the United States and the Marshall Islands, Marshallese are not required to have these papers, and Pederson said the law about CDL needs to be changed.
Oklahoma Department of Public Safety supports the bill, he said.
“The Marshallese are a unique population to our area, but local industry cannot hire them to drive commercial vehicles,” Pederson has said. “These are citizens who are here legally and are productive, working members of our local communities,. Removing these requirements will expand job opportunities for this group of citizens and help local businesses who may be experiencing worker shortages. This bill will help many businesses in my district, along with many others across the state.”
News of the Senate passage already has sparked some interest locally.
Pederson’s office received an email concerning a Marshallese man who had gone to an Enid tag agency to apply for a CDL license, Pederson said. He thought the bill passing the Senate meant the process was over. Tag agency employees explained to him the legislation must pass the House and be signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt before it becomes law. Although the bill has an emergency clause, it probably would be June at the earliest before the man could apply for his CDL license, Pederson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.