OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants to prohibit educators from administering physical discipline to punish students with disabilities.
House Bill 1028 would prohibit school district personnel from using corporal punishment on any student receiving federally protected special education services.
State Rep. John Talley, R-Stillwater, who authored the legislation, said school personnel should not be striking students with disabilities, and legislators have not “closed up a couple of loopholes” in existing law that are apparently allowing the practice to continue.
Oklahoma is one of 19 states that allow corporal punishment in public school classrooms, and analyses show that the state is one of a dwindling number with a law allowing educators to physically discipline some children who receive services through an Individualized Education Program (IEP) or who receive accommodations from a provision of federal law known as Section 504.
A 1977 U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowed corporal punishment in school and permits states to set their own rules. Oklahoma legislators generally leave the decision to local districts. The state has no prohibition, but also no mandate, and it wasn’t clear how many districts still allow it.
The State Department of Education, though, put in place rules that began in the 2020-21 school year that bar corporal punishment for students with disabilities.
Oklahoma educators reported using physical discipline 3,968 times during the 2017-18 school year, according to the most recent federal data available from the Office of Civil Rights of the U.S. Department of Education. The federal government reported that corporal punishment was administered at more than 1,800 Oklahoma schools.
Nearly 22% of those reported punishments were administered to Oklahoma children with disabilities, according to the federal analysis.
That’s despite a 2017 state law that prohibits using corporal punishment on students with the “most significant cognitive disabilities” unless parents either provide a written waiver or it’s agreed upon as part of an IEP.
Talley contends federal law bars corporal punishment against any student on an IEP. He said the 2017 law left a gray area.
“There are kids that in Oklahoma that were paddled that have special needs,” Talley said. “I’m assuming that maybe it’s still going on, so let’s shut it down.”
A 2016 analysis found that corporal punishment is used nationally “as much as 50% more frequently” on Black youth or those with disabilities. The analysis, which looked at 160,000 cases during 2013-2014, was published by researchers at the University of Texas and Penn State University.
Talley said children should be punished in an appropriate way. He said he’s worked with children with Down syndrome many times, and has told them over and over not to walk behind a horse, yet they still do.
“I’m not sure giving them a paddling would help them understand, ‘Don’t walk behind the horse,’ because of their mental capabilities,” Talley said.
He said while legislators “try to be very careful” not to step on parents’ toes regarding school discipline decisions, schools also need to be a safe place for children on IEPs.
There are currently 120,930 Oklahoma students either on IEPs or covered by Section 504, according to the state Department of Education.
Talley said he’s prepared for pushback on his legislation.
Corporal punishment is defined in state law as deliberately inflicting “physical pain by hitting, paddling, spanking (or) slapping” or using other physical force to discipline a child.
Former Republican state Rep. Bobby Cleveland, who authored the 2017 legislation, said he became interested in the issue after his nephew, who was born deaf, shared as an adult about being physically disciplined because of his disability. Cleveland said that as a child, his nephew, who couldn’t hear, couldn’t understand why he was being punished.
He said he visited some schools when he began crafting his legislation, and watched a special education teacher strike a child on a hand with a ruler.
“She said, ‘I told you no,’ and whacked him,” Cleveland said. “If she would do that while I’m in there, what do you think happens when you’re not in there?”
He said witnessing that incident cemented why he wanted to stop the use of corporal punishment on disabled students.
Cleveland said he feels sympathetic for special education teachers because it’s a difficult job, but he added they should be trained. And he said parents should have input in how their child is disciplined, but believes a lot of disabled children don’t know why they’re being physically disciplined, so “it’s just not right” to do it.
He also said just because a child is on an IEP doesn’t necessarily mean they don’t know the difference between right and wrong.
“We have no call smacking kids,” said state Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, a former teacher. “Corporal punishment does not teach anything good except that it’s OK to hit people. It doesn’t make them better people. It doesn’t teach them better behaviors that help them manage their emotions. It’s a practice of the past that we should totally discard.”
He supports Talley’s legislation, but said because corporal punishment has been in practice for so long, “it’s hard to eradicate.”
He said change comes slowly in Oklahoma and in certain places “the old customs prevail.” Waldron said he’s met grown people who were subjected to corporal punishment in schools.
“We know a lot more about (how) human beings develop, what young people need, and they don’t need a teacher to arbitrarily apply pain to them as some kind of a corrective measure,” he said.
Still, he said he expects the bill to face pushback from legislators, particularly in the state Senate. He said it may even get blocked in a House committee.
“But in the end, you have to recognize that the needs of the children of this generation are different,” Waldron said.
