Last fall, we were blessed with a lot of BIG things happening in Enid. I have to start with our really big “Christ” tree. Even the winds sweeping down the plains couldn’t detract from the massive blessing that the tree was for our community. For all of us, it symbolized hope and renewal. It was a great way to end the year.
We also had an astonishing United Way campaign that peaked last fall. And it was our biggest ever. We raised more than $867,000. It was well over our goal of $750,000 for the year. The generosity of Enid - as always - was BIG! And it matched national giving data that reported charitable giving increased by an average of 3l7 percent in 2020.
As we roll into spring and summer, I’m happy to report this big news to our 14 partner agencies who work day and night to address the challenges we have in Northwest Oklahoma. Thanks to our donors’ generosity, more people will have access to food, shelter, education supports, medical care and more. Our partner agencies have big mission and they fulfill big needs.
And a topic that is on everyone’s mind right now is inflation. Raising more money this year and exceeding our goal couldn’t have come at a better time. Nonprofits will have to adjust their budgets to absorb many of these new and bigger costs. I have no doubt that the ingenuity and efficiencies our partner agencies bring to the table means that they will continue to have enormous impact through your gifts.
Finally, I want to make sure you stay tuned for our big news at the end of the month when we announce our 2022 Campaign Chairs and our plans for the rest of the year. We hope to see you at our Superheroes of 2021 Gathering on April 28 at the Stride Bank Center. There, I will be talking more about our big impact, big goals and our big plans.
On behalf of the board of directors, our 14 partner agencies and our generous supporters of the United Way, I’d like to say thank you for all of these big wins in the past year.
Dan Schiedel is the CEO/Executive Director of United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.